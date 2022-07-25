General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says he knew the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) John Boadu will not survive re-election.

Though he did not give any definite reason, he noted he has a special gift which helps him know of events ahead of time.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, indicated the feeling he had about the possible outcome was the reason he stayed away from the conference.

“I was asked why I didn’t go and if I was not invited. But I didn’t want to go and see John Boadu off. I already had a feeling that he was not going to win.

“That was why I allowed my Deputy, Peter to attend and speak on my behalf at the conference,” he told Accra-based Okay FM.

Justin Frimpong Kodua snatched the seat from Mr Boadu with over 310 votes margin at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16, 2022.

Mr Kodua, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, polled 2,857 votes to beat Mr Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

Mr Boadu has since pledged commitment to work with all the newly-elected executives.