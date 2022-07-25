Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is allegedly breathing down the neck of President Nana Akufo-Addo following calls for his dismissal.

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern region, A.B.A. Fuseini, made this allegation in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday while explaining their move to remove Mr Ofori-Atta.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are pushing for a motion of censure against the Finance Minister in accordance with Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution.

This is in line with a call by majority of Ghanaians on Mr Ofori-Atta to resign after government decided to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A.B.A. Fuseini, NDC MP

Since no action has been taken, Mr Fuseini said the Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken it upon itself to force Mr Ofori-Atta out of office.

He was, however, not surprised President Akufo-Addo has not been able to sack his cousin.

“Everyone in government including the President is afraid of Ken Ofori-Atta; nobody dares,” the Sagnarigu MP alleged.

He wondered why a party which prides itself of having the men is now struggling to replace an “incompetent Finance Minister like Ken Ofori-Atta.

“Isn’t this government which claims to have the men? If you have the men and one is failing so woefully, where are the men?” he quizzed.

He was confident the motion of censure would be admissible on the floor of Parliament and approved and Mr Ofori-Atta will be removed from office.