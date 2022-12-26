Ghanaian MP Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa took to social media on Monday to celebrate the birthday of his beautiful wife.
In a heartfelt post, Ablakwa shared a photo of his wife, expressing his love and admiration for her.
“Happy birthday my bae for life.” Ablakwa wrote in the caption. “The best decision I made 13 years ago and will make a zillion times. Thanks for being a blessing to our kids and I. ????????.”
The post quickly went viral on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and wishing the birthday girl a happy day.
Happy birthday my bae for life. 💜🥰— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) December 24, 2022
The best decision I made 13 years ago and will make a zillion times.
Thanks for being a blessing to our kids and I. 😘💝 pic.twitter.com/iqDOm28dJQ
