Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye, affectionately called Empress Gifty, has promised to surpass her colleague musicians Diana Asamoah and MOG Music in her ‘The Resurrection Effect Concert’ (TREC).

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Tuesday, the musician shared mind-blowing expectations for the concert, which is slated for this April.

She indicated that she together with her team are all geared up to bedazzle Ghanaians with unlimited music and stage craft.

“I don’t even know, but I want to appear from under the land. For me, I add art to my ministrations so people always know that about Empress, and this year I’m just going to blow their minds. I’m going overboard, not the regular thing,” she noted.

Recently, gospel musicians, including Diana Asamoah and MOGMusic, captured attention with how they appeared at their concerts. The majority of music lovers were impressed with their organisation and craft.

But speaking on the show, Empress Gifty said she will surpass all of them with her TREC’24, claiming to be the pacesetter.

“I set the pace for the rest to follow.”

The concert is set to take place on Monday, April 1, and the ‘Awiey3 Pa’ hit-maker is well-prepared to host other musicians, including MOGMusic, Akesse Brempong, ACP Kofi Sarpong, and Kofi Owusu Peprah, amongst others, at Living Faith Ministries in Ashaley Botwe.

Although she is fashionably prepared, she also looks forward to impacting lives with unlimited spirit-filled music for about 5 hours.

The event aims to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ under the theme ‘He has Risen.’

Will Empress Gifty deliver as promised?

ALSO READ: