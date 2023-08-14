Gospel music star Empress Gifty has opened up about how she went from being a house help to becoming a big name in Ghana’s music industry.

Now famous for her soul-touching songs, the gospel musician talked about her early days when she was helping out at her mum’s friend’s house.

According to her, she had a strong love for music, but it didn’t match up with the demands of her job. She further explained that her need to go for music practice clashed with what she was expected to do at home.

In an interview with host Andy Dosty, she said, “Music was in my blood, but my duties at the house made it hard. The lady I was helping didn’t understand my dedication to my music dreams.”

Looking back at that turning point, Empress Gifty decided to leave her house help role behind because she wanted to fully embrace her music dreams and also explore the exciting world of fashion.

“I had to make a tough choice,” she explained. “I had to say goodbye to being a house help and say hello to a world where I could live my music and fashion dreams.”

With her mum’s unwavering support, she moved from helping at home to working alongside her mum at the market, which gave her a chance to follow her passion for fashion.

“My mother then asked me to come and help her at the market, so she can get me money to go into fashion designing. I had to switch… me being a maid doesn’t say it all that God was not with me. But it was a process that God will give me an unexpected end and God has been faithful to me,” she said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

