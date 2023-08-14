Students and authorities of Nkwanta Community Day Senior High Technical School in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region have expressed optimism about winning this year’s Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewal Energy Robotic Challenge.

The school won the Regional competition despite facing numerous infrastructure challenges to represent the region at the national level.

The theme for the Energy Commission Renewal Energy Challenge is Mechanised Small-Scale Agriculture Using Renewal Energy Technologies.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, students assured their readiness to conquer at the national level despite coming from a remote community and school.

According to them, the Renewal Energy Technology when supported will improve the food security in the country and also reduce the burden of farmers to a new era to make farming attractive.

The students appealed to individuals and stakeholders to support them financially and with some other logistics to make Nkwanta Community Day Senior High Technical School a Robotic center hub in the region.

The headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Atimemoh, also outlined the infrastructure challenges facing the school and the need for government and individual assistance.

He was confident the school will win the competition and make the people of Oti Region proud.

