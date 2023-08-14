A 50-year-old man from Owusukrom at Gyereso, near Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, has been tragically killed in what looks like a battle between two best friends over dog meat.

According to reports, James Aperi Nyamekye, now deceased, fought fiercely with his best buddy, Adongo Salifu, just minutes after the two had calmly enjoyed the dog meat and alcoholic drinks together.

Adongo allegedly slashed Nyamekye’s right wrist with a machete during the brawl inside Nyamekye’s house, causing him to bleed profusely thereafter.

After suffering the laceration, Nyamekye placed a herb on the wound to stop the bleeding, but he died as a result.

The incident is believed to have occurred about 11:00 p.m. on August 8, 2023, but Nyamekye died the following day around 2:00 a.m. at the Bibiani Government Hospital after collapsing from blood loss.

According to a police report from the Atwima Division, Adongo is on the run, stressing that the bereaved family delayed in reporting the incident to the police.

It was medical workers at the Bibiani Government Hospital who persuaded the bereaved family to report the incident to the police.

“The two were good friends, and after enjoying dog meat spiced with heavy drink on that fateful day, the two fought relentlessly, leading to that unfortunate incident,” the report indicated.

According to the police report, the deceased’s body has since been deposited at Bibiani Government Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, as police are on the trail of the suspect, Adongo, who is still at large.

