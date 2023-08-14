Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful, George Afriyie, has accused GFA President, Kurt Okraku of only creating wealth for Dreams FC.

His comments come after Mr Afriyie filed his nomination forms to contest Mr Okraku for the GFA presidency on Friday.

Mr Okraku first filed his nomination forms before George Afriyie also filed his nomination forms.

“Today I have filed my nominations. In the coming days, we will be educating our football people, those who are investing in the game. We will tell you every truth,” George Afriyie said.

“You are made to believe Kurt Okraku is making wealth for all. It is a good thing, but the truth is he is making wealth for Dreams FC. Shine your eyes,” Afriyie asserted.

He also highlighted the potential conflict of interest arising from Okraku’s purported focus on promoting the financial prosperity of Dreams FC over other prominent clubs such as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

“If three of his team members make it to the World Cup and each gets $100,000, how much are they making? What about Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and other clubs?”

The two are the main candidates ahead of the GFA Elective Congress on September 27 in Tamale.

Afriyie, a former GFA Vice President, came second in the 2019 election, which Okraku won after three rounds of intense voting.

