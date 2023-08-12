George Afriyie has insisted that football under Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku, has massively declined.

He made these comments after filing his nomination to contest for the GFA presidency.

According to the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, fans don’t fill the stadium when it is even a free gate.

“The truth is that for the past four years, our football has declined,” he said after filing the nomination.

“For the first time in the history of the country, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak opened the free gate but still the stadium was empty.

“If Ghanaians believe that the performance of the national teams have improved, then I don’t need to contest again,” he added.

Meanwhile, the GFA Elective Congress is expected to happen on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.