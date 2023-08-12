Yaw Ray, a versatile songwriter and performer, has captured the hearts of audiences on a melodic journey that transcends musical boundaries.

From humble beginnings as a young rapper, Yaw Ray’s evolution as an artist has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Teaming up with a high schoolmate, who aspired to be a producer, they embarked on their musical journey, recording demos with the limited resources at their disposal, often relying on church instruments.

Little did they know that this would be the foundation of something truly remarkable.

As Yaw Ray explored his musical abilities, he discovered a natural talent for singing, a revelation that set his course in a new direction.

With his acoustic guitar in hand, Yaw Ray began captivating audiences with his soulful performances, captivating listeners with each note.

Inspired by the greats of highlife such as Daddy Lumba and Kojo Antwi, Yaw Ray has mastered the craft and intends to thrill music lovers with good music.

