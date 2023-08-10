The inaugural edition of the Season 3 of Adom TV’s flagship competition, Adepam, came off on Sunday, August 6 and it was indeed a remarkable showcase of skill, innovation, and artistry.

The 16 contestants representing the various regions in Ghana brought out their A-game for their first task which has the potentials of leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of their audiences.

For the task, aptly titled the ‘Freestyle Session,’ contestants were expected to craft their distinctive signature designs.

This exercise offered a glimpse into the contestants’ creative vision and the areas where their design strengths truly shine.

The 16 contestants embraced the challenge with enthusiasm, ready to prove their mettle and justify their slot in the most sought-after fashion competition.

All 16 of them made an impressive attempt, though a few stood out according to the judgement of judges Sikapa and Seiwaa.

The first contestant for the night was Sicca who adorned her model with a beautiful gown showcasing the harmonious blend of Ankara and plain white fabric.

Her design skillfully combined traditional African elements with contemporary flair.

Papa Tailor also brought some spark to the runway with his corseted semi-ball gown also with a blend of Ankara’s vibrant patterns and the simplicity of the plain black fabric.

His design created a visual masterpiece that captured the essence of modern African fashion.

Scissors‘ remarkable display of talent during the Freestyle Session undoubtedly captured the attention of the judges, fellow contestants, and the viewers.

His short green ball dress crafted with an exaggerative sleeve served as a visual representation of the beauty that can emerge when cultural heritage meets innovative design.

Contestant Ruky also unveiled a unique two-way outfit that ingeniously transforms from a cover-up sleeve to a mid-section design for a sleeveless pencil dress.

Her outfit’s transformative nature showcased not only her technical prowess but also her ability to fuse practicality with aesthetic appeal.

Contestant J.K created a visually striking and harmonious silhouette with the combination of Ankara and stretchy white fabric.

Her gown demonstrated her meticulous craftsmanship and her ability to transform fabrics into a masterpiece that can leave the audience in awe.

Gunjan brought the delightful Northern flavor on the runway with a detachable ensemble crafted with a simple fabric

From the intricate stitching to the careful placement of fabric patterns, every element of the gown showcased her dedication to perfection.

The audience witnessed a burst of creativity when contestant Sala took center stage, presenting a captivating gown that combined the vibrancy of Ankara patterns with the elegance of plain green fabric

The simplicity of her gown resonated with the audience, illustrating that sophistication can be achieved through subtle details and thoughtful design choices.

Hellen brought some uniqueness to the show with a simple Kaba and slit style complemented with a matching bag.

The outfit’s fusion of bold and subdued elements evoked a sense of timeless elegance with a contemporary twist.

The runway was at the mercy of the model of contestant Nira when she stepped out looking dashing in an a well cut out pencil dress adorned with an exaggerative tail.

The corseted structure of the sleeveless gown added an element of sophistication, enhancing the overall design.

Contestant Fiifi Mills took a groundbreaking step by introducing male fashion to the runway.

As Fiifi Mills’ male model confidently strutted down the runway, the audience was treated to a stare-worthy outfit

Contestant Charly‘s ensemble not only showcased her design prowess but also celebrated the evolution of fashion norms.

She adorned her model with a futuristic simple dress with an elaborate sleeve that left the audiences amazed.

Muntari attracted applause from the audience kind courtesy his exquisite two-piece wear for his male model.

His two-piece male ensemble emerged as a standout moment on the runway, capturing the attention of the audience with his exceptional design, intricate details, and thoughtful execution.

M.S.K infused fun, elegance and sophistication into the auditorium as her style graced the runway.

The intricately designed gown showcased meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, captivating onlookers with its graceful silhouette.

On the other hand, contestant Lawrencia introduced her own brand of charm with a stunning gown that exuded timeless beauty.

The gown’s design showcased Sara’s ability to merge traditional elements with modern sensibilities, creating a look that was both sophisticated and enchanting.

Mabee‘s runway style emerged as a captivating display of the beauty that results from skillful blending of Ankara fabric and crepe. Her model graced the stage in a colorful bouncy dress, adorned with meticulously crafted fringes and beads.

Her model’s appearance was an eye-opening testament to her ability to combine contrasting fabrics and textures, resulting in a harmonious ensemble that celebrated the union of tradition and modernity.

The grand finale of the runway was marked by contestant Malik, whose model exuded confidence and style in a unique shirt and trousers ensemble crafted to highlight masculinity.

Malik’s creation underscored his understanding of form and tailoring, resulting in a dashing look that gave off exquisite taste.