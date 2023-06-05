A good initiative like Adom TV‘s Adepam must definitely not end after two seasons, hence organisers have opened call for entries for a brand new season.

The sewing competition with the aim of unearthing talents and grooming self-made fashion designers has seen dozens of participants make a name in the world of couture.

For designers who can beat their chest that they are born talented and can dazzle judges and give other contestants a run for their monies, time for entries is now.

Contestants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years, ready to learn and work around the clock to produce breathtaking designs.

To participate, send a two-minute video showcasing your talent and some pieces produced.

Attach to the video your name, telephone number, region, town and location to the WhatsApp number 0556614127 and stand a chance of being selected.

Kindly note, auditions will be held to justify inclusion.

The quest to find a new champion after Berima Pa and KBaw starts now. It could be you!

RELATED