The grand finale for the Season 2 of Adom TV’s fashion show, Adepam came off on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited.

The five finalists took to the runway to display out-of-the-world outfits that cemented their talents in the fashion world.

Fashion designer, Kbaw was adjudged the winner for the Season 2 of the most-watched fashion designing show in the country.

Check out photos from the event below: