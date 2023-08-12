Kurt Okraku has officially filed his nomination to contest reelection as the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He filed his nomination together with his entourage at the secretariat of the GFA on Friday morning.

Mr Okraku is seeking re-election as GFA boss when his tenure expires in October later this year.

He was elected GFA President after beating off competition from George Afriyie and four other candidates in October 2019.

Speaking to pressmen after filing his nomination to contest for the GFA seat again on Friday, August 11, Kurt Okraku indicated that his vision is to develop Ghana football to the highest level.

To Kurt Okraku, Ghana football is on the rise and he is the perfect candidate to lead the country’s football to higher heights.

“Ghana football has suffered, Ghana football has struggled but is currently on the rise and I can assure you that, Ghana football is currently in safe hands, and I am that person,” he said.

He stated emphatically that he is ready to welcome ideas from other football administrators including those at the opposition to drive Ghana football to where it should be reached.

“Most administrators trust in my vision and we need to work together to achieve that higher height. My hands are opened to other minds to make our football better,” he added.

In a social media post, he also said, “Following the constitutional requirement of our football regulations, I have successfully filed my nomination to run for a second term in office.

“Good luck to me #GameChanger as my determination to change the game continues.”

Kurt Okraku will face keen competition from former GFA Vice President George Afriyie who also declared his intention to contest for the GFA Presidential seat in the upcoming elections.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress will be held on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.