United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has asked government and Parliament to tread cautiously with the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The US Ambassador said the passage of the controversial bill will have dire repercussions which could affect trade and investment in the country.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 10, Ambassador Palmer said Ghana will be less welcoming to American companies and LGBTQ investors.

She, thus, said she hopes Ghana stays welcoming to these groups and American companies for business and other support.

“Lots of ethnic communities make Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investments. I hope it stays that way with regard to the LGBTQ community.

“They should be managed to be made the colour of the money green or red if it’s Ghanaian, but if it is discrimination, then that will send a signal not to [only] LGBTQ investors and exporters but to other American companies.”

“Then Ghana will be less welcoming…so I hope it stays that welcoming,” the US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer said

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has insisted that the anti-LGBTQ bill will be passed by the end of the year.

According to him, Parliament will not be intimidated by no institution or country from doing its work.

He gave the assurance to the Coalition of the Muslim Organisation of Ghana in an acceptance statement of an honorary title as Saifu_llah meaning the ‘Sword of God at Parliament.

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which is currently under consideration by Parliament, aims to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ+ content, and provide protection and support for children and individuals involved in LGBTQ+ issues.

In Parliament on July 5, all 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) unanimously approved the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill.

This came after months of public debate and ratification of the 36-page document by the legislators and stakeholders since its introduction in 2021.

Also, the Supreme Court of Ghana dismissed an application in July 2023 seeking to injunct the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from continuing with the consideration of the bill.

The application was filed by a researcher named Dr Amanda Odoi, who argued that the ongoing consideration of the bill is a breach of Article 108 of the 1992 Constitution.

