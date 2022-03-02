The Chief of Assin Atwereboanda, George Ahiato, and eight others have been arrested in connection with the death of one Daniel Akoto who was allegedly murdered over dog meat.

The eight others also include the Assemblyman for the area, Martin Addo.

According to information gathered, the suspects allegedly smashed the head of the deceased with a stick, making him unconscious.

The residents who thought the deceased was dead proceeded to bury him without reporting the incident to the police.

The situation triggered the anger of the Assin North police, leading to the arrest of nine people.

The Assin Praso Police commander, DSP Moses Osakonor confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Alfred Amoh.

DSP Osakonor has revealed the suspects will be arraigned before the court as soon as possible to secure a court order to exhume the body for further investigation.

