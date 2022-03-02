The Poloo family took their jokes to another level when Akuapem Poloo’s mother joined her to deliver soft twerk for the gram.

Madam Lydia Amponsah who is in her fifties united with her daughter to entertain her fans with a dancing session in their plush living room.

While participating in a TikTok challenge, Poloo’s friend, named Nelly, set the twerking pace, after which Mama Lydia joined to beat her to the game.

She shook her backside vigorously while holding their couch for support. Poloo sealed the dance session with her own twerk.

She posted the video alongside some throwback photos with her Nelly.

Insider information suggests that the two have been friends for over 12 years. Nelly was with Poloo during the days she struggled with accommodation and finances.

One of the photos she posted was that of the time they shared a single room when they both worked as dancers.

Watch video below: