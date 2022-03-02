The final funeral rites of popular veteran actor, Kofi Laing, known to many as ‘Kohwe’, has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend at Kwamekrom, a suburb of Swedru in the Central Region.

It was a difficult moment for family and loved ones as his mortal remains was laid in state for filing past.

The actor passed on on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Kohwe was undergoing treatment after being down with stroke for some time before his demise.

Below are some photos of the burial ceremony:

Sympathisers at the funeral.

