Dancehall King Shatta Wale has eulogized his ex-lover and baby mama, Michy, for the first time since their breakup.

The announcement of their split was met with staggering controversies, with many people being of the opinion that Michy was the guilty party.

Since their breakup, the two have been at loggerheads and thrown shades at each other.

Michy has publicly tagged Shatta a deadbeat father.

But, during his just-ended Dope Concept concert, Shatta interrupted his performance to air his sincere feelings for his ex-lover.

He described Michy as a good woman, owing to the fact that she was his backbone in his struggling days, from when he was simply known as Bandana.

He cleared his cloud of pride to appeal for maximum support for Michy, from his Shatta Movement (SM) fans.

He said, “One thing I like to tell you guys is that she is a very good woman. In life, things happen, you understand me. Anything she does, support her the same way you support me. Whether in her business and music, support her for me, I beg you.”