National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Builsa South has stated his love for dog meat cannot be overemphasized.

Dr Clement Apaak, who has described himself as the ‘global President of the DOG eaters Association’ in Ghana, has said the meat remains one of his favourites despite recent price hikes.

According to him, the meat is not just for consumption but can protect human beings from spiritual attacks.

He made these remarks on Accra-based Okay FM, stating he often rubs the fat from dog meat on his chair in parliament.

This, he explained, helps to ward off any attack on him regardless of the form it will take.

Dr Apaak stated the most expensive part of the dog meat is the head, adding it is the prize reward for the annual Frafra games held in Accra.

The lawmaker a few months ago fought off a petition to ban the consumption of dog and cat meat by international animal rights activist, Natasha Choolun.

Dr Apaak said the petition will not see the light of day as it was dead on arrival.

