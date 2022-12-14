Aspiring National National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reacted to his leaked audio recording purporting that the party did not have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court.

To him, there is nothing in the leaked audio which has not been heard from him before.

“I heard people saying that I said we couldn’t collate results. But is this news for them to be making noise about? I told the court exactly what you heard in the tape. The media just want to mix opinions with news. There is nothing inside there which has not been heard from me before.

“I stood in court and said I didn’t come to court with results and even in my testimony and that was the basis we took to court. We came to justify what the EC did wrong and so I really don’t understand the noise about it,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Power FM.

On the tape recording which has gone viral, Mr Nketia, affectionately called ‘General Mosquito’, who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting could be heard accusing and blaming the Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the party’s shoddy work in relation to the election petition.

He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had no evidence to back their claims and if he hadn’t denied it, he would have been disgraced.

