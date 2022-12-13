Few days to the National Delegates Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dropped a bombshell.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, who is vying for the National Chairmanship position has justified why he deserves the post.

In an audio intercepted by Adomonline.com, the NDC scribe, who was addressing some party members, said the current National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is at loggerheads with former President John Mahama.

This misunderstanding between the Chairman and an incoming flagbearer will not auger well for a political party seeking to win power in 2024.

He also revealed that, the NDC’s defeat in 2020 should be blamed on the National Chairman who failed to put things in place to get the needed results.

Even frightening, General Mosquito stated is the decision by some leading members to engage members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on key party issues.

He cited how the National Chairman nearly gave a contract to an NPP businessman to buttress his point.

Mr Nketia said he has decided to contest for the position to save NDC because some people are prepared to auction the party to the NPP.

Listen to full audio above: