National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency, has urged the Methodist Bishop, Rt Rev. Stephen Richard Bosomtwe-Ayensu to remove his cassock and join politics.

According to Dr. Clement Apaak, recent comments by the man of God smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

The Bulsa South MP’s comment is in reaction to Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe-Ayensu’s critique of former President Mahama’s decision to scrapped E-levy should he win the 2024 elections.

The former President believes E-levy is a killer tax to worsen the plight of Ghanaians but the Methodist Bishop vehemently disagreed.

Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe-Ayensu stated emphatically that, Mr. Mahama will not be given another chance at the presidency to fulfill his dream.

But a livid Dr. Apaak in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM said the Methodist Bishop is just a politician wearing a cassock.

“He [Bosomtwe-Ayensu]should remove his cassock for us to properly identify him as such. There are so many ills happening in the society under the administration of the NPP and none of these bothers the Bishop’s mind except a promise made by the former NDC flagbearer?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, the Methodist Church Ghana has in a statement said the Presiding Bishop is the official spokesperson of the church and has, therefore, appealed to the media not to drag the name of the church into the alleged statements made by Rt Rev Bosomtwe-Ayensu.

The Methodist church said it remains non-aligned to any political party.