Celebrated Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu has turned a year older.

Born in 1971, she celebrated her 51st birthday on Monday, May 9, 2022 with some beautiful photos.

Taking to Instagram, Mercy thanked God for the gift of life. She also thanked her husband, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, her children , family, and friends for their support.

“It is beyond explanation how far I have come in life. I can’t believe I am a year wiser, more beautiful, happier and richer today! “Thanks to God Almighty, my King (Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I), my Children, Family, @mesduahproductions_official, @adomtv, all colleagues, and friends,” she wrote.

In the photos she shared, Mercy Aseidu wore three different outfits for her colourful photoshoot.

Below is her post on Instagram