Mobile Money agents have called on government to deal with cases of fraud and attacks on them by armed robbers.

They said their lives are under threat due to the incessant attacks on them.

Leadership of the Association made the appeal when they paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday may 10, 2022 to discuss their concerns about the implementation of the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

General Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfuo, who spoke on behalf of the over 300 members said they need security protection.

On the E-levy, he said they have resolved to support government to raise enough revenue for developmental projects.

“The E-levy has now been passed into law and all citizens must obey, so we are here as allies and not opposing forces. Let it be on the record, your excellency, that our organization believes in the payment of taxes as a major tool to drive the needed development and progress and we will not do anything that frustrates the success of the levy” he added.

Evans Otumfuo commended government for reducing the E-levy charge from the initial 1.75% to 1.5%” Otumfuo said.

He called for increased public education for the needed feedback to improve the process.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the Mobile Money agents for their support and assured the concerns will be addressed.

Government expect to generate over 4 billion cedis at the end of the year.