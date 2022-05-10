The Minority in Parliament has said the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) faces imminent collapse due to the delay on the part of government in releasing funds.

Speaking at a press conference, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee and MP for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akando accused the government of misapplying funds under the scheme.

The Minority claims some service providers are threatening to withdraw services if government does not pay monies owed them.

Against this backdrop, Hon Akandoh said the NHIS is now in ‘medical comatose’.

He also alleged that, out of the GHS 2.06 billion collected in 2021, only GHS 127.47million representing 6% was released to the fund.

Mr Akandoh indicated that, between 2018 and 2020, the government collected over GHS 5.1 billion, an abysmal average release of 41.2 % contrary to the NHIS law.

The Minority has therefore asked the government to with immediate effect release funds to avoid the collapse.

