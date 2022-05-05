Rapper Edem has disclosed what ensued between him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when they met in Kwahu two weeks ago.

According to him, he formed part of the musicians that were billed to perform at the 78th birthday celebration that had many entertainment and political figures in attendance.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Edem, who was captured in a video atop the popular mountain with the First Man, said there were discussing personal matters away from the entertainment industry.

Nonetheless, he recounted how President Akufo-Addo reacted when he told him about his decision to perform his controversial Toto song at the event.

I actually told him that I am performing that song the next day which was the day of his 78th birthday and he was laughing. I told him that he knows his name is in the song and he was still laughing about it. He has a nice sense of humour, Edem told Andy Dosty.

I’m thinking that a lot of people have gone to discuss the industry already. Stone was there likewise Shatta too. I don’t think the conversation between me and him will hold water, he said.

