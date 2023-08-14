Well-known gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, has opened up about a significant chapter in her romantic journey, revealing that her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton, holds a remarkable position as not only her first but also her only boyfriend.

In an interview with TV XYZ, the singer of the hit track ‘Adom’ shared that their love story began during her final year at nursing school, marking the inception of their connection.

Mrs Hamilton made it clear that her husband is the sole individual she has been romantically involved with.

She emphasised that she has never had any previous boyfriends and that her husband is her only romantic relationship. She also disclosed that she was a virgin when she first met her husband.

“My husband is actually my first boyfriend. I’ve never been in a relationship with any other man before. There are no ex-boyfriends in my past; my husband is the only man I’ve known,” she stated.

She went on to elaborate, saying, “I started dating my husband during my final year in nursing school. He came into my life when I was still a virgin.”

