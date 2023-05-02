Ghanaian gospel music dynamo, Empress Gifty, has put smiles on the faces of orphans at Motherly Love Orphanage.

The multiple award winner fêted with the less-privileged to observe May Day and appreciate their presence in her life.

It was a joyous moment when she serenaded, encouraged and prayed for them.

Additionally, Empress Gifty donated items such as bags of rice, onion, maize, beans, sugar, noodles, cooking oil, boxes of spaghetti, palm oil, sardines, tin tomatoes, detergents, sanitary pads, packs of troll and tissues among many other items.

Delivering the items, Empress Gifty said she adopted them some years ago to ensure they do not feel the absence of their parents from their lives and would continue to be of support to them.

She further noted that her act of benevolence is inspired by scripture Psalms 82:3, which says that “you must help poor people and those with no family to receive justice. Help those who have pain and trouble to receive the help that they need.”

This is one of many more charitable works to be undertaken in the course of the year.

