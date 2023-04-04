The General Overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Rev Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha says UK-based Ghanaian artist, Sonnie Badu has no business condemning Christians who eat pork when he has tattoos on his body.

Speaking on Kingdom Radio recently, the controversial man of God insinuated that the Baba hitmaker should not be a hypocrite by calling out Christians who are pork eaters when he is probably worse with inking his body.

“What Sonnie Badu said was quoted from the book of Leviticus 11. But he [Badu] failed to add verses 19-28, which speak against tattoos. It says we shouldn’t draw tattoos of either the living or dead on our bodies.

“He [Badu] was able to talk about the part of Leviticus which focuses on pork but left out the part which speaks against the tattoos he has all over his body.

“In Deuteronomy, the Bible permitted God’s people to eat pork. I want to tell Sonnie Badu that even the pork isn’t enough for us. We are not getting more of it these days,” he said.

Sonnie Badu showed his tattoos for the first time in April las year

This is not the first time Sonnie Badu’s tattoos have become the focus of conversations.

In April last year, the issue of tattoos on his body as a founder of a church came up when he publicly showed his tattoos for the first time.

Some condemned him but his response was that such criticisms were not relevant to him since his wife and family had nothing against it.

In a later interview with Zionfelix, Sonnie Badu explained that the body does not matter when it comes to man’s relationship with God because when a person dies, the soul is what is important to God.

He asked critics to change their mindset that having a tattoo is a sin.