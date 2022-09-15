Budding dancehall musician Jah Lightning has officially released visuals of his jamming lovers’ rock tune dubbed, Thinking of You.

Directed by fletcher lover and produced under the umbrella of Lovers Haus Production, the Thinking of You visuals are projected to garner massive numbers.

Meanwhile, Jah Lightning has been an advocate for writing of good songs.

Earlier, he slammed some dancehall and Reggae musicians for “making too much noise” in their songs, adding that, good lyrics and content cements a musician better.

According to him, he is poised to climb the music ladder, expressing his desire to break boundaries and put Ghana on the map with regards to his music craft.

“It has been a great journey for me and I know my craft is well respected. I am releasing Thinking of You for my music lovers to enjoy. I have more coming and this is only the beginning. Ghanaians should really pay heed to my songs and I am never disappointing them. I am making a difference,” he said in an interview.

Born Solomon Derick Otoo-Dadzie, Jah Lightning is a Reggae artiste, songwriter, composer, performer and a recording artiste.

He is based in Cape Coast and has performed across West Africa, especially the Gambia in 2012 and 2014 and also in Togo in 2016.

He originally hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Jah Lightning is the CEO of HottaDanfyah Muzik and is involved in several music programmes in Cape Coast and Ghana as a whole. Jah Lightning earlier dropped his smashing EP titled ‘Protect I Jah’.