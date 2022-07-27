Gospel musician Empress Gifty has stirred a lot of reactions among her fans and followers after sending a powerful wish to former President John Dramani Mahama, and his wife, Lordina.

The two are celebrating their 30th marriage anniversary.

In celebration of their anniversary, the former president has taken to social media to share some loved-up photos with his wife.

The wedding anniversary photos from the former president have led to reactions from his followers on social media.

The latest to join the wishing train is Empress Gifty who described the couple as her parents.

Taking to her Facebook page, the gospel musician wished them well and recounted how they stood by her when all hopes were lost.

Her comment about how grateful she is to the couple, however, stirred a lot of reactions online as many laud her for that wish.

Check out the full post below:

