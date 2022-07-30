The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has said despite the July 31, 2022 deadline for the registration of SIM cards, he is of the firm conviction that there will be an extension.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday that it will be a suicide mission on the part of government to go ahead and block sim cards as it is a national security issue.

“I can assure you that there will be an extension. The minister has decided not to extend it but at the end of the day, reality will set in and there will be an extension.

“This sim card registration is a national security issue. Six million young people use their sim cards for business either private or public. You think that this issue won’t create unrest when 6 million people are deprived of their source of livelihood?” he quizzed.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that there will not be any extension of the deadline for the nationwide SIM card registration after July 31, 2022.

But the ranking Member of the Communications Committee has berated Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, for the decision to use the Ghana Card as the only document needed to register SIM cards.

He said that the decision is a violation of the country’s laws on SIM Card registrations and an affront to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana

“LI. 2006 says that ‘a network operator or service provider shall register a subscriber identity module (SIM) of a subscriber.’ It goes on to say what the registrants must provide to the network operator.”

