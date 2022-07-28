Communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Danquah, has expressed disquiet over immense pressure on Ghanaians with SIM cards re-registration exercise.

“There has been a deadline but whenever you attend the registration centres daily you notice people have crowded there to complete the process,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Show.

“It’s not because they are unwilling to register but there have been series of complaints from people saying there is no data on their Ghana card even after completing the exercise. So are you telling me they cannot use their SIM cards?” he quizzed.

The Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has noted that there won’t be any further extension of the SIM card re-registration exercise scheduled to end on 31 July 2022.

However, Mr Danquah cautioned the government against ‘these forceful acts’.

“I have a contract with MTN, Tigo and Vodafone and at the time I registered with an approved valid card which is my voters ID and the passport.

“So you mean to tell me SIM cards of Ghanaians would be blocked though they haven’t had the opportunity to finish the registration process. If they dare to try, we will meet them,” he fumed.