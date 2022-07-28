Ghanaian Record Producer, Da’ Hammer of The Last Two Group, has clapped back at his critics and has described their attacks on him as petty.

According to him, he is not perturbed about the ill comments and attacks on him for his post on social media that purports that Black Sherif, Amaarae, Camidoh and KiDi are the future of Ghana music.

This follows social media attacks on the ace producer by a cross-section of music industry players for naming the above-mentioned artistes as the future of Ghana music.

Some critics believe that Hammer’s post is not a true reflection of what is going on in the music industry.

Others have also labeled his selection of Black Sherif, Amaarae, Camidoh and KiDi as the future of Ghana music as biased and unfair to the many young and talented musicians who are breaking their backs to see the industry grow.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Edward Nana Poku Osei, as he is originally called, explained that he chose the four musicians as just a representation of the new school of musicians in Ghana now.

“I am talking about the new school. What I said was designed to let people know that there is a new school at hand, not necessarily these four people. Artistes like Lasmid, Vanilla just like other new artistes are all doing well, but the names I mentioned were just to throw light on the fact that there is a new generation of musicians who are taking the industry by storm,” the producer of hit tracks for great artistes like Tinny, Obrafour, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese said.

He argued that the baton has been handed over from the old to the new school musicians, and that he only wanted to draw the attention of the industry players to that fact.

“We are witnessing another switch, it does not mean that these old artistes are going to sleep. But it means that there is a new school that is going to influence the future of our music. And gladly these people have begun on the international stage, unlike the others who strived their way to make it to the international stage, and that is impressive,” he opined.

Hammer went ahead to give a chronology of how batons have been changed from one generation to the other in Ghanaian music industry, especially with regards to the Hiplife genre.

“I have witnessed the baton being handed over a few times after the revolution Reggie Rockstone brought. The one I remember was the first one that I think was handed over from the Okyeame Kwames, the Buk Baks, VIP, Lord Kenya, Ex-Does, Nkasie, Tic Tac to the Samini’s, the Prayes, the Kontihenes and the Kwaw Keses, the Five Fives, Mzbel and K. K. Fosus among others.

“Then eventually another new school came where Asem, Edem, Sarkodie, EL and the rest. Then it switched again for Medikal, Joy B, Pappy Kojo and others also took over before the Wales and a host of others. I see a new school coming up and that is what I wanted to put out,” he said.

MORE: