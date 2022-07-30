Actress and entrepreneur, Gloria Sarfo, has appealed to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation as well as the telecommunication networks to extend the grace period for the deadline of the sim re-registration.

The exercise is expected to end on July 31, 2022, to get all subscribers get their SIM cards registered.

However, the target is yet to be met as a chunk of Ghanaians either have no Ghana Card; a requirement for the process, or are yet to visit their respective Telcos for the exercise.

But, the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu, speaking on the floor of parliament reiterated that the deadline will not be extended regardless.

It is for this reason that the actress has sent an appeal to the authorities to “tamper justice with mercy” and extend the grace period.

According to her, she has been outside the country for sometime, and she, as well as others in her position, would need more time to re-register their sim cards.

To her, her sim number is paramount for her business and she can’t afford to lose her number.

