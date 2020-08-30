Two persons have lost their lives after sustaining gunshot at Abossey Okai on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The Kaneshie Divisional Police says the incident occurred when the chief and people of Abossey Okai organised their Homowo festival without notifying the police.

According to the police, whiles some customary rites were being performed as part of the celebration, gunshots were heard outside and which three persons sustained injuries.

The police went to the scene and the victims were rushed to the Sukura Community Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Hospital authorities confirmed that 2 of them died whiles receiving treatment.

The third victim who sustained an injury on his right arm has been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the shootings had anything to do with the festivity amid efforts to trace, identify and arrest the suspects.