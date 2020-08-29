Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, has blamed the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic for Crystal Palace’s poor finish last season.

Palace finished the 2019/20 season on the 14th position with 43 points.

The 28-year-old won Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Goal of the Season, at Crystal Palace end of the season awards gala despite the poor finish of the club.

“I think it’s quite simple. I think we had a good season till March then COVID for three months then we started the league again and I think we won our first game after COVID and after I think we didn’t win till the end of the season,” he explained.

“I think we won one game out of eight. I think overall it’s been a good season. We didn’t do well at the end but like I said we are a team and our target was to stay in the Premier League and we managed to do that.

“People expected us to be higher and we wanted to finish as high as possible but the COVID didn’t help us and it helped some people. There is a new season coming soon and we are getting ready for it,” he added.

Jordan single handedly won 14 points for the club.

The new Premier League season will start on September 12.