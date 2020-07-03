Musician Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu, popularly known as Wanlov Da Kubolor, has explained his decision to give strange names like ‘Manpi’ to his children.

The controversial musician, who has seven children from different women, has given them unusual names like Abonsamposuro, Mali Wasty, Ama Manpi, Tivi Lili, Kojolescu and Alata Mori.

Speaking in an interview on Koforidua-based Kingdom FM on why he chose to name another Manpi, he disclosed it was due to circumstances leading to her birth.

“I named my first child Manpi because I didn’t cum during the intercourse that produced her but accepted to take responsibility because they said she resembles me,” he said.

He added that he was shocked when Akosua Manpi’s mum showed up the next morning after they made love to break the news of her pregnancy to him.

He stressed he decided to keep the news of the pregnancy to himself till she delivered.