Controversial Ghanaian musician, Wanlov Kubolor, has disclosed that he doesn’t have any intention of getting married after having seven children from different women.

Speaking to Jay Foley in a recent interview on Joy Prime, he reiterated that with the number of kids and baby mamas he has, there is no way he will get married again because he has left a legacy.

When asked how he takes care of his baby mamas and kids, he said his baby mamas are all working and he supports them in any way he can because he loves and cares for his children.

” I love women, but at this stage, I’m done with relationship and marriage.. I’ve been trying to divorce my first wife for over 10 years now but here we are..I’m still legally married to her,” he added.

Commenting on the recent beefs in the industry, he said that beefs make artistes stay relevant so they should continue.

He added that he might get himself involved in beefs when he gets the chance.