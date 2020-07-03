Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr, has mounted a spirited defense for embattled Member of Parliament for Tema West constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah.

According to Mr Pratt Jnr. the legislator has proven that indeed there are some honest politicians in Ghana.

Carlos Ahenkorah resigned Friday July 3, 2020 after admitting to breaching existing Covid-19 protocols.

He granted an interview to Asempa FM on Thursday, saying he visited voter registration centres with full knowledge that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

On why he took such an action, Mr Ahenkorah said he wanted to prevent speculations about his absence after it had been reported that he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, a number of people who criticised Mr Ahenkorah for his ‘reckless’ action are also calling for his prosecution.

But, Mr Pratt says he deserves a little praise for displaying a high sense of honesty.

“Carlos did not act well but even in such circumstances, he spoke the truth. That is something we should learn from. When leaders are even caught red-handed, they move heaven and earth to deny it,” he said on Accra-based radio station, Peace FM.

The veteran journalist noted that politicians like Carlos are very rare since majority will lie even when they caught in the act.