Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has once again shown that she is one of the wealthiest actresses in Ghana.

The actress released a new video of herself flaunting her expensive living room on social media.

Jackie Appiah Photo credit: Instagram/Jackie Appiah Source: Instagram

She is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who rarely flaunt their riches on social media.

In the video she is seen walking into her extravagant hall while holding two bowls of popcorn.

She gives one ball to a lady in her hall while both sit to watch a movie on her huge TV.

Coincidently the movie being shown on the TV was a movie which she starred in.

The video, shared by Yen.com.gh, has got several of her fans drooling over the beauty of her hall.

@gracearhinful15: “I watch movies with my friends eating.”

@merrymain1: “Love you empress.”

@420_farmer: “Queen” @enyo_jade: “The laugh at the end.”

@official_4999: “Jackiee.”