This week, the lynching of a 90-year-old woman alleged to be a witch in Kafaba was on the lips of many.

The chief of the area was detained by the police, to aid with investigations.

About 7 persons were also arrested. On Friday, one of the women captured in a viral video was arrested.

Also was the outdooring of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as the running mate of the NDC’s flagbearer John Dramanai Mahama.

Auditor General Daniel Domelevo who’s on leave went to his office and saw keys to his office changed.

He made the world know, and the Chairman of the Audit Service Board explained why.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court struck out a request to restrain Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu from acting as Auditor-General. The Supreme Court also dismissed a case challenging the accreditation of the Ghana School of Law as the only institution to provide professional law courses.

The Court of Appeal gave the Multimedia Group green light to broadcast documentary detailing pervasive theft of cocoa beans from poor farmers.

Also in court, a renowned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata refused to argue the NDC’s review of the voters’ register case at the Supreme Court. The court dismissed the case.

A leading member of the NDC Ato Ahwoi described late president Professor Mills as perhaps too good to be a President. He also revealed, Ghana rejected a US request for the release of over 400 Ghanaians to America.

The MP for Asawase took on security agencies for standing by unconcerned after NPP sympathizer allegedly pulled a gun at a registration centre at Aboabo number one.

At a ceremony to hand over 100 buses to senior high schools in the country, this is what education minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh touted the success of government’s flagship Free SHS programmes while comparing the effort to that of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah.

It was revealed at the JoyBusiness Jobs and Salaries Roundtable event that the outbreak of Covid-19 caused about 6500 workers in the hospitality industry in Ghana to lose their jobs.

At Abossey Okai, members of the Spare Parts Dealers Association locked the shops of their Nigerian counterparts and this was not taken lightly.

The release of Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ video featuring Ghana’s king of dancehall Shatta Wale finally dropped.

The visuals left many excited about the involvement of local professionals in the video filming process.