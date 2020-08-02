Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danland Ibrahim, did not disappoint on Saturday.

He made the Porcupine Warriors family proud by winning the first-ever edition of the Joy Sports Fifa FaceOff.

He travelled all the way from Kumasi to beat Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah in a best-of-five series, giving Kotoko fans the bragging rights over their fierce rivals.

How ‘Gudda’ won

Goalkeeper Ibrahim, nickname ‘Gudda’, secured a dominant victory as he won three matches, drew one and lost one.

The first game ended in a stalemate. He chose Barcelona, while goalkeeper Attah opted for Juventus. They used the same teams for the second and third games, in which the Kotoko man won 3-2 and 3-0.

At this time, the Hearts keeper knew that another defeat will finish him.

After the back-to-back defeats, the Phobian switched teams and went for Liverpool while Goalkeeper Ibrahim remained loyal to Juventus. Goalkeeper Attah won convincingly with 4-1 scoreline.

The defeat prompted the Kotoko man to also change his team for Game 4, selecting PSG against goalie Attah’s Liverpool. The decision proved to be a good one as his Parisians beat the Kopites 2-1.

Gudda was the ruler!

Here’s a score summary gallery of the five games:

He was crowned champion, much to the admiration of Kotoko fans who were watching the competition on the various Joy Sports handles on social media – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Prior to the main event, there was a curtain-raiser between Twitter influencers Asiedu Mends (username: @Mempeasem) and KalyJay (username: @gyaigyimii).

Mr Mends won 4-2 in the first game but was swiftly destroyed in the next game, as KalyJay romped to a 6-1 victory.

This initiative by the Joy Sports team is the first of its kind in Ghana from a major media house as the team continues to lead the way in entertaining sport and associated content.

Outside the country and most recently during the coronavirus lockdown, the Premier League and La Liga organised similar tournaments for star players, which captured global attention.

Watch out for the next event following a successful debut.