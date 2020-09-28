Lawyers for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, say he’s “suffering from complications from the post-Covid-19 condition he suffered last month.”

This is the justification for the MP’s absence in court Monday morning.

Mr Agyapong’s lawyers were to explain to the court why he should not be severely punished for some comments he made against a judge.

The MP risks a possible jail term or fine should he be found guilty of contempt. He was dragged to the court by Justice Wuni to justify why he should not be severely punished for making some comments regarding a pending case.

His lawyers on September 18 urged the court to halt proceedings explaining they had filed an application at the Supreme Court challenging Justice Awuni’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

But Justice Wuni said nothing barred him from proceeding with the case and adjourned proceedings to September 25 to hear further legal arguments from Mr Agyapong’s team.

The court on September 25 was informed of a petition Mr Agyapong had sent to the Chief Justice alleging possible bias on the part of the judge.

The case proceeded nonetheless with his charge read and a guilty plea entered for him.

He was, thus, expected in court Monday morning but lead counsel, Kwame Gyan, said “our client, the honourable Kennedy Agyapong, suffered from complications from the post-Covid-19 condition that he suffered last month.

“We arranged for him to seek treatment from the same doctor who treated him of Covid-19.”

He informed the court they have attached a note from the doctor to be handed to the court.

Justice Wuni adjourned proceedings to Thursday, October 1 and ordered that the doctor appears to explain the note.