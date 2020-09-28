The President of Ghana has rescinded his decision to sack the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sekyere East District, Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

This comes barely a week after she was sacked over leaked audio verbally abusing a chief in the area and speaking against the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah.

In the said audio, the DCE is heard going against the President’s directive of campaigning against the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) and insulting a chief.

She is heard saying that there is no way she would vote for the party’s candidate who is the incumbent MP for the constituency.

Her appointment was last Thursday withdrawn by the President in a letter from a Deputy Minister of Local Government.

But another letter, countering the President’s decision to sack her, said: “I have to inform you that His Excellency the President has rescinded the decision to revoke the appointment of Hon. Mary Beatrice Marfo as District Chief Executive of Sekyere East District Assembly.”

