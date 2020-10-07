Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has expressed his preference for a more familiar face Ghana should have appointed as Technical Director.

On the new Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, the astute broadcast journalist believed the Ghana Football Association should have selected a person who has been in synchrony with the football culture and systems in the country to be handed the mantle.

Stating that he has little knowledge of the new German gaffer Lippert on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Mr Foh-Amoaning, however, expressed trust that he will be a good choice for Ghana Football.

“I don’t know much about the new Technical Director of Ghana. A technical director needs to understand the football philosophy of the nation so he helps develop the brand.

“I would have preferred someone like Ralph Zumdick because he knows Ghana and understands the cultural setting well, ” he said.

Mr Lippert is currently in Turkey to observe the international friendly games of the Black Stars against Mali on Friday and Qatar on Monday