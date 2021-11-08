A member of the 2014 Commission of Enquiry, Moses Foh-Amoaning, believes Asante Kotoko will be stabilised if the current squad is kept for the next three years.

After ending the 2020/21 Ghana football season trophyless, the management of the team has changed the technical handlers of the team.

Mariano Barreto, who signed a one and half year deal with the club, was shown the exit after just six months in charge.

Prosper Narteh Ogum has been awarded a two-year deal as the new head coach of the club.

The club signed over 25 players before the start of the 2021/22 football season.

However, the renowned lawyer believes the current team looks promising and will perform wonders if they are kept together for the next three years.

Asante Kotoko will only get a stabilised team if they keep this current squad for three or more years, and invest in them, they will do wonders,” Foh-Amoaning told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

“That will also help the club to be able to transfer the players for bigger fees in the future,” he added.

Asante Kotoko have started the current season impressively, recording two wins in the first two games of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit on top of the league with six points and will be hosted at the Dun’s Park in the matchday 3 games.