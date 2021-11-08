Wizkid is set to headline the 2021 edition of Afrochella which will be held in Accra, Ghana. The Nigerian singer will lead the lineup for the one-day festival set to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra for the fifth annual event.

The 2021 event will follow the theme of ‘Made in Africa’ and will take place on December 28.

Presented by Culture Management Group, Afrochella, will once again aim to amplify the voices of its people and bring Africa’s most talented creatives, artistes and entrepreneurs to the world stage. This year’s event sponsors include Twitter, YouTube, Klooma and First National Bank.

“In the last five years, we’ve made a significant impact on Ghana and its surrounding communities through our Afrochella events,” said CEO & co-founder of Afrochella Abdul Karim Abdullah in a release.

“This year, we’re thrilled to return back to El Wak Stadium to celebrate our fifth-year anniversary and to support the revitalization of Ghana’s travel & hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming travellers back to the country to once again safely enjoy live events,” he added.

This year’s Afrochella will also feature 16 cuisines from 16 regions in Ghana and a rising star challenge. Highlights from this year’s art include an exhibition by Rita Benissan SiHene, Afrochella Music Museum: Exhibition History of Ghana and Scarecrow Art Installation.

Fashion will also be prominently featured with African Fashion Night Out in Collaboration with Debonair Afrikk, Afrochella Runway – Exhibition Space for Ghanaian Fashion Designers and Afrochella x Daily Paper Fashion events Bandana Collab.

Afrochella is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is working in partnership with the Ghanian government and public health officials to adhere to safety protocols.