Sefwi Wiawso Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly killing a two year old girl at Sefwi Akoti in Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region.

Confirming the incident, the Regional Judicial Police, ASP Michael Nkekesi said, the assemblyman for the electoral area, Simon Akoh reported to the police that a dead body had been found in a latrine at Akoti.

Simon Akoh subsequently named the mother of the deceased as a suspected.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the mother of the deceased, Naomi Ofori, 20 years.

Upon interrogations, Naomi Ofori claimed innocence and blamed the death of the child on her boyfriend, Kwasi Amoah.

According to Naomi, her 34-year-old lover, Kwasi Amoah, had earlier suggested that they sell her daughter, but she disagreed.

She indicated that her child had gone missing three days before her body was found in the latrine.

For that reason, she believes her lover, Kwasi is responsible for the death of her child.

The police subsequently arrested Kwasi Amoah to assist in investigations.

The two suspects have been remanded into police custody whilst the corpse has also been deposited at Sefwi Wiawso hospital morgue for an autopsy.